Pakistan's blue-eyed chaiwala bags THIS much amount from Shark Tank to build his cafe chain | WATCH

In a world rapidly gaining quite the culture of overnight fame, we rarely hear a story which captures our hearts. Well, the story of Arshad Khan's young and handsome chaiwala known to many as Pakistan's blue-eyed chaiwala-is one such story.

A few years ago, Arshad was just a commoner selling tea on Islamabad streets. A few days ago, a picture captured by photographer Jiah Ali went viral on social media and changed the destiny of this ordinary man. The picture shows Arshad's piercing blue eyes and rugged looks photogenic male model caught attention all over the world. Within some hours, he became an internet sensation and gained a tremendous following on social networks.

However, the story of Arshad does not end here. He has recently just been given the experience of a lifetime opportunity when he appeared on Shark Tank Pakistan popular reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas in front of investors.

The investors were impressed by Arshad's dedication and were inspired by his humbler background. They found a promising business in his idea and decided to invest PKR 1 crore (Rs 30 lakhs) in him.

The video shows Khan and his co-founder Kazim Hasan pitching their ideas for their brand Café Chaiwala & Co. The video has been shared with this caption, “Ek chai se lakho ka business! Incredible Shark Tank pitch | Shark Tank Pakistan | Full Pitch.”

Take a look at the video here:

The story of Arshad has been, beyond words, incredible, from being a street vendor to becoming a successful entrepreneur. From the streets of Islamabad to the Shark Tank and now his very own café, determination, resilience, and passion have propelled him to this position.

