Dolly Chaiwala spotted at BJP rally in Nagpur, sparks speculation of joining politics

Internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala, known for his unique style of tea, was spotted at a BJP rally in Nagpur East, leading to speculation that he may be associated with the party. Dolly’s presence with senior BJP leaders ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections has generated curiosity.

Dolly Chaiwala’s presence raises eyebrows

Nagpur tea stall owner Dolly Chaiwala attended a BJP campaign rally in Nagpur East on Thursday. Dolly's appearance with BJP leaders and wearing the party's symbolic thief has led to speculation that she will join the BJP. But no official confirmation was given.

Vijayvargiya shares rally pictures

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya shared pictures of the function attended by BJP candidate Krishna Khopde and other party members to encourage local Panna Pramukh and committee workers. Though Vijay Vargiya did not mention Dolly specifically, his presence was noticed.

Known face in politics and social media

Dolly Chaiwala's popularity soared after a video of her tea service with Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini went viral. With elections looming in Maharashtra, his presence in the rally added an exciting element to the BJP campaign.

