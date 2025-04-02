Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Jamnagar | Video Gujarat aircarft crash: Defence Sources said that a Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Jamnagar on Wednesday where one pilot has been ejected safely.

Gujarat aircarft crash: A Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar today (April 2), said Defence Sources. The incident took place on Wednesday near Suwarda in Jamnagar, where an aircraft fell into a field. As per reports, a court of inquiry has been ordered, and airport officials have reached the ground.

"Jaguar fighter aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes in Jamnagar; one pilot ejects safely, search on for another," said SP Prem Sukh Delu. As per sources, it is confirmed that the aircraft was on a routine training sortie.

Prem Sukh Delu, SP Jamnagar, added, "There were two pilots in the (Jaguar) trainer aircraft of the Air Force. One has been rescued and taken to the hospital. Operations are underway to rescue the other pilot...".

Aircraft crashed in open ground: Jamnagar Collector

Ketan Thakkar, Collector Jamnagar, said, "An aircraft of the Air Force has crashed in the district of Jamnagar. One pilot has been rescued and shifted to hospital. The fire team is present at the spot and has doused the fire. The Air Force team, fire team, Police and other teams are present here for the rescue...The civilian area has not been affected...The aircraft crashed in an open ground...".

Earlier, in two incidents on a single day (March 7) involving Indian Air Force's aircraft, a Jaguar fighter jet crashed shortly after taking off from the Ambala airbase in Haryana, while an AN-32 transport plane crash-landed in West Bengal's Bagdogra. In both incidents, the air crew ejected safely, according to officials. While the Jaguar aircraft crashed after encountering a technical snag, the reason behind the crash-landing of the AN-32 plane is not immediately known.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely," the IAF said in a brief statement. It said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. The crash took place at around 3:45 pm. The aircraft had taken off from the Ambala airbase, according to officials.

Police officials said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground, and there was no loss of life or injury reported to anyone on the ground.

(With inputs from Hardeep Bhogal)