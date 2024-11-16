Haryana govt orders temporary closure of schools up to Class 5 due to rising pollution

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative Image

The Haryana government on Saturday announced the temporary closure of schools up to class 5 due to the rising air pollution level in the state. The Directorate of School Education has written to all the District Deputy Commissioners directing them for the implementation.

In an official statement, the Assistant Director of the Director General of Elementary Education said, "The government has decided that the concerned Deputy Commissioners shall assess the prevailing situations (as per GRAP) in view of the severe AQI level in Delhi and surrounding regions and may discontinue physically classes and issue necessary directions for holding online classes for up to class 5 in schools."

Notably, the closure of physical classes has been ordered for both govt and private schools. The government also directed to carry out assessments separately for rural and urban areas in these districts.

Notably, the AQI level in Delhi crossed 400 due to which the government implemented GRAP III restrictions. The Delhi government has also announced the closure of physical classes. Under the GRAP III restrictions, all the petrol vehicles of BS III and diesel vehicles of BS IV categories have been banned in the national capital.

Non-CNG, non-electric interstate buses from nearby states have also been banned from entering Delhi. Moreover, all types of construction work, including mining and painting have also been banned. Any person found violating the on-road restrictions will be fined Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act.