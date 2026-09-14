Gurugram parking attendant arrested for assaulting Kargil War veteran with iron rod

Gurugram Police have arrested a parking attendant in connection with the alleged assault of retired Group Captain and Kargil War veteran Amit Kumar Gupta at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram. The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Deepak Mavi, a resident of Kot village in Haryana's Faridabad district.

The incident took place on September 10 following a dispute over parking at the commercial complex in Sector 58. According to the police and the victim's complaint, the parking attendant allegedly attacked Gupta with an iron pipe during the altercation, causing serious injuries.

Gupta has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram since the incident. He has alleged that he suffered a serious head injury and a fractured elbow in the attack. He was taken to Medanta Hospital in an ambulance following the incident and underwent surgery, with a plate inserted to fix the fractured elbow, he said.

Tiff over parking dispute outside restaurant

An FIR was registered at the Sector 65 police station on September 13 on the basis of Gupta's complaint. The case was initially registered against unknown accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said additional sections may be added based on the doctors' opinion.

According to Gupta's complaint, he had gone to Gonzo Restaurant at Magnum Global Park with his family for dinner on the evening of September 10. At around 8 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park the car.

He alleged that parking staff directed him to different parking areas, including valet, basement and multi-level parking, and made him move around for a considerable period before allegedly refusing to park his vehicle. The reason for the alleged refusal was not immediately clear.

Accused tried to break window, claims victim

Gupta alleged that while he was reversing his car, a parking attendant attempted to break the vehicle's front window. When he got out and resisted, the attendant allegedly returned with an iron rod and struck him first on the hand and then on the head.

"When I got out of the car and resisted, the attendant then came with an iron rod. He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood from the attack," Gupta said in his complaint.

He further alleged that security guards and parking staff were present but did not intervene. Gupta said he called the police helpline, but police did not reach the spot for around half an hour. He credited a restaurant chef with intervening and preventing the situation from becoming more serious.

Gupta has also alleged that the medico-legal case (MLC) report prepared at the hospital was inaccurate and did not record the bleeding from his head or the injury to his elbow. He had also claimed that he was not receiving adequate assistance from the police.

Gupta served with the Indian Air Force and was part of the force's 'Operation Safed Sagar' team during the 1999 Kargil War, police said.

The arrest comes after police registered the FIR following the complaint and began investigating the alleged assault. Further details about the circumstances leading to the altercation and the role of others present at the scene are part of the investigation.

With inputs from PTI

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