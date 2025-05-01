Gujarat tragedy: Mother and two children die from electrocution in Kheda A relative of the victims told media persons that the woman and her son lost their lives trying to save the little girl.

Kheda :

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Kheda district on Thursday, where a 39-year-old woman and her two children lost their lives due to electrocution at their home. The victims were identified as Gitaben Parmar and her children, Mira (2) and Daxesh (8).

The incident took place in Agarwa village, Thasra taluka. According to District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhia, the electric shock was triggered when Mira came into contact with water on the floor of their house.

"When her mother, Gitaben, and brother Daxesh tried to save her, they too got electrocuted and all three died on the spot," said the official.

Police have initiated an investigation by registering an accidental death case, according to authorities.

Salam Parmar, a relative of the victims, shared with the media that Gitaben and her son tragically lost their lives while attempting to save the young girl, Mira.

"The girl got electrocuted as soon as she touched an exposed wire, which was damaged due to a spark. Her mother and brother got electrocuted whe they rushed to save her. Gitaben’s mother-in-law also suffered injuries in the incident and was hospitalised," said Parmar.

