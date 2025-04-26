Fake IDs, expired visas: Gujarat launches major operation against illegal immigrants, over 550 detained Officials confirmed that deportation procedures will commence after verification and interrogation are completed.

In a large-scale crackdown across Gujarat, more than 550 Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Ahmedabad and Surat for living in India using forged documents, the state police said on Saturday. Officials confirmed that deportation procedures will commence after verification and interrogation are completed.

The coordinated raids involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Prevention of Crime Branch (PCB), and local police teams. Authorities stated that all individuals were residing in India without valid documentation and had submitted fake papers to legitimise their stay.

In Surat, a joint overnight combing operation by the SOG, DCB, AHTU, PCB, and local police led to the detention of over 100 Bangladeshis. “They had entered India illegally and were residing in Surat with forged documents. Deportation will follow post-investigation,” said SOG Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajdeep Singh Nakum.

Around the same time, a major early morning operation in Ahmedabad resulted in the detention of more than 450 suspected illegal immigrants. Teams from the Crime Branch, SOG, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Zone 6, and other units conducted the sweep.

DCP Ajit Rajian confirmed that over 400 people were taken into custody during the raid. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal said the actions were taken following instructions from the Home Minister, Commissioner of Police, and Director General of Police.

Heightened security in Mahisagar after Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, security measures have been intensified across India. In Gujarat's Mahisagar district, police have detained nine individuals — one male and eight females — from Karanta village on suspicion of illegal residency.

One suspect claimed to have ancestral ties to the village but had returned from Pakistan in 2010. He and the others lack Indian identification documents, with only a birth certificate as partial evidence. Officials have reportedly discovered Pakistani passports, and the long-term visas had expired.