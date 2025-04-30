Six members of family drown in river Gujarat's Kheda district, bodies recovered As many as six members of a family in the 14 to 21 age group drowned in a river in Kheda district of Gujarat.

Kheda :

As many as six members of a family, mostly teenage cousins, tragically drowned in the Meshwo river near Kanij village in Gujarat's Kheda district on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

According to Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, the victims, four females and two males aged between 14 and 21, had gone for a swim when the incident occurred.

He further said that the bodies of all six of them have been fished out.

"They were either siblings or cousins. Two of them were local residents of Kanij, while the remaining four had come from Ahmedabad to visit," he said.

After being informed about the incident, a team of Mehmadabad police and fire brigade reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Ayushman Bharat Day: Gujarat achieves success, 70% citizens registered with Ayushman Bharat Mission

Also Read: Fake IDs, expired visas: Gujarat launches major operation against illegal immigrants