Fact Check: Govt debunks viral infographic falsely claiming heavy losses to India in Operation Sindoor Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, a surge in misinformation is being observed on social media platforms. However, the majority of these are entirely false. India TV's fact-checking team is actively examining these viral claims and providing accurate information to its audience.

New Delhi:

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly, with India launching Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist hideouts across the border. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted drone attacks, but India's air defense systems successfully intercepted drones and missiles mid-air. Amidst this situation, social media has been flooded with misinformation, with a surge in fake news and misleading claims going viral. Amid this escalation, an infographic with the logo of the international news channel CNN is going viral on social media.

Pakistani social media users are sharing a video and photo of a missile attack with claims that Pakistan, in retaliation, has launched an attack on India.

Govt debunks false claim

The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked an infographic circulating online that falsely claimed India suffered heavier losses than Pakistan in the recent military conflict. PIB said that spreading fake news is part of the propaganda campaign on social media platforms. International news channel CNN has never run any such story or infographic comparing losses. Along with this, PIB Fact Check has also used the hashtag India fights Propaganda.

"An infographic is doing the rounds on social media with CNN's logo. This infographic is fake and part of a propaganda campaign. CNN never ran any such story or infographic comparing losses," PIB said.

Conclusion

This infographic circulating on social media is entirely fake. It was not published by CNN, as falsely claimed. In reality, it appears to have been fabricated by a social media user, and all the statistics mentioned in it are baseless and misleading. Authorities and fact-checking teams have confirmed that the data presented has no connection to any official or credible source. The public is advised to rely only on verified news outlets and not share unverified content, especially during a sensitive time like an ongoing conflict.

