Fact Check: Udhampur air base is fully operational, Pakistan’s destruction narrative fails A fake video of the Udhampur airbase is circulating widely on social media, falsely claiming that it was destroyed by Pakistan during a missile and drone attack on May 8 and 9. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked these exaggerated claims, providing visual evidence that shows operational.

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, a fake video is circulating widely on social media, falsely claiming that Pakistan has destroyed the Udhampur Air Base. The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has responded to this claim by labelling it as 'fake'. In reality, this old video has no connection to the Udhampur Air Base or the current situation between India and Pakistan. The footage actually depicts a fire incident that occurred at a chemical factory in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

'A video aired by 'AIK News' on live TV claimed that Pakistan had destroyed the Udhampur Air Base. This video shows a fire incident at a chemical factory in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. It's unrelated to the current India–Pakistan situation. Stay alert. Don’t fall for fake news!'', PIB said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rely on official channels only and cross-check information before sharing

In the current situation, it is very crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from forwarding unverified videos or messages, especially during heightened security periods. Misinformation not only fuels panic but can also obstruct official efforts to maintain calm and order. Residents are encouraged to rely only on trusted sources for news and updates. For real-time clarifications, they can follow @PIBFactCheck on social platforms.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly since Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on May 7, targeting terrorist launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This action was a response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which had cross-border connections.