Fact Check: Has Bhatinda Airfield been destroyed, or is it fully operational?

New Delhi:

A social media post falsely claimed that the Bhatinda Airfield has been destroyed. Amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, PIB issues clarity regarding the damage caused to Bathinda Airfield.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked this as completely false in its fact check. The PIB urged the public to remain cautious and avoid falling for such posts that spread panic, advising them to stay vigilant and not get trapped by misleading information.

"Attention: False Claim Circulating Online! VIRAL CLAIM ABOUT BATHINDA ON SOCIAL MEDIA. Posts are being artificially spread, claiming that the Bhatinda Airfield has been DESTROYED!," PIB said in an X post.

With the tensions escalating between both countries, the closure of around 32 airports, which includes Bathinda Airport, has been extended up to May 15.

"The Bathinda Airfield is FULLY OPERATIONAL and there is NO DAMAGE WHATSOEVER. Don't fall for misinformation. Stay informed, stay alert," PIB added in the post on X.

In the current sensitive situation, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution before believing or sharing any news, especially on social media. Think ten times before trusting content that lacks verification. Rely only on official statements from the Indian government, armed forces, or credible news agencies for accurate information.