Parliament Monsoon Session to begin today on a stormy note. Here's what to expect | Details

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is all set to begin on a stormy note with Opposition INDIA bloc gearing to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Centre on several key issues, including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Air India (AI) 171 crash.

Opposition likely to corner govt on Operation Sindoor

At the start of the monsoon session of the Parlaiment, the Opposition is also likely to corner the government on United States President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This is the first session of Parliament being held after Operation Sindoor, India's precision strike on terror camps in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. Earlier, the Opposition had demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Apart from this, the INDIA bloc is also likely to demand justice for the victims and question the government's handling of the attack.

MPs expected to raise questions on Air India plane crash

Several MPs are also expected to raise questions regarding the aviation sector, including on passenger safety, Inspection of 787 Dreamliner aircraft, the safety measures and audits taken up by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the list of business of Lok Sabha, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jayant Chaudhary, Pankaj Chaudhary, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Raksha Khadse and Sukanta Majumdar are set to table papers related to their respective ministries in Lok Sabha.

MP Supriya Sule will present the Report of the Select Committee on the Income-Tax Bill, 2025. She will also lay on the Table, a copy of the record of evidence given before the Select Committee on the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

As per the list of business, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 will be moved by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Parliament monsoon session: 21 sittings over 32 days

The Monsoon Session 2025 has 21 sittings over a period of 32 days. Tentatively, 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session, according to Union Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju.

According to the list of business of Rajya Sabha, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has asked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation regarding the DGCA safety audits and measures undertaken after any safety violations.

Ahead of the Monsoon session beginning on July 21, the leaders of 24 opposition parties of the bloc held an online meeting where they decided to raise eight major issues like foreign policy "failure" and "atrocities" in Gaza, delimitation exercise and "targeting" of SCs/STs, women and minorities in the country.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said the opposition parties would expect the prime minister to be present in Parliament and respond to the issues raised on the floor of the House, asserting that "Parliament is more important than travelling abroad".

