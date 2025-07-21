Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Parliament gears up for stormy Monsoon Session as heated debates expected over Op Sindoor, Bihar roll

  Live Parliament gears up for stormy Monsoon Session as heated debates expected over Op Sindoor, Bihar roll

Parliament Monsoon Session Live: The Monsoon session of parliament is set to commence on Monday with 21 sittings over a period of 32 days. Tentatively 17 items of legislative and other business have been identified for being taken up during this session.

The Parliament House
The Parliament House Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today (July 21), and is likely to witness heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, including the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Major issues expected to dominate the discussions include the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections. The Opposition is also anticipated to press the government for answers on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire to prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Follow for LIVE updates 

 

 

Live updates :Parliament Monsoon Session

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:41 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vice President Dhankhar calls for bonhomie among parties ahead of Parliament session

    Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for bonhomie among political parties for meaningful and serious deliberations, and said words unbecoming of parliamentarians must be avoided. Dhankhar, who is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, said suggestions for improvement are not condemnation or criticism, and parties must engage in constructive politics. "We can have differences of opinion, we can have disagreements, but how can we have bitterness in our hearts?" Dhankhar wondered. "I appeal to everyone in the political spectrum: please have mutual respect. Please don't trade unbecoming language on television or otherwise against the leadership of one party or the other. This culture is not the essence of our civilisation," he said.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What's on Opposition's agenda?

    INDIA bloc parties resolved to raise during the Parliament's Monsoon session the issues of Pahalgam attack terrorists not being brought to justice, US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a 'ceasefire' during India-Pakistan hostilities, the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar that the opposition alleges "threatens people's voting rights," and Air India crash in Gujarat.

    Ahead of the Monsoon session beginning on July 21, the leaders of 24 opposition parties of the bloc held an online meeting where they decided to raise eight major issues like foreign policy "failure" and "atrocities" in Gaza, delimitation exercise and "targeting" of SCs/STs, women and minorities in the country.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    8 new bills to be introduced in Parliament during Monsoon session

    The government plans to introduce and pass several important bills in this session. Key bills include 

    1. The National Sports Governance Bill
    2. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, 
    3. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 
    4. The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill
    5. The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill
    6. The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill
    7. The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill 
    8. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

    The government is also expected to present the Income Tax Bill, 2025 during the Monsoon session. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in February and was referred to a Select Committee of the Lower House. The panel adopted its report on Wednesday and is likely to present it in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The government is also set to seek Parliament's nod for an extension of the President's Rule in Manipur and place the Demand for Grants of the state for the approval of the House. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 are pending before the Lok Sabha for approval.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Jul 21, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Monsoon session of Parliament to begin today

    The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from today (July 21) and there will be a total of 21 sittings of both Houses till August 21. The session will take a break from August 12 to August 18 for Raksha Badhan and Independence-Day celebrations. The session is expected to witness stormy confrontations between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, including the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Parliament Parliament Monsoon Session Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Live Updates
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\