The government plans to introduce and pass several important bills in this session. Key bills include

The National Sports Governance Bill The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

The government is also expected to present the Income Tax Bill, 2025 during the Monsoon session. The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in February and was referred to a Select Committee of the Lower House. The panel adopted its report on Wednesday and is likely to present it in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The government is also set to seek Parliament's nod for an extension of the President's Rule in Manipur and place the Demand for Grants of the state for the approval of the House. The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 are pending before the Lok Sabha for approval.