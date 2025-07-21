The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin today (July 21), and is likely to witness heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, including the Congress-led INDIA bloc. Major issues expected to dominate the discussions include the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections. The Opposition is also anticipated to press the government for answers on Operation Sindoor and US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire to prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.
