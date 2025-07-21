Devotees throng Shiva temples across India on second Monday of Sawan Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.

New Delhi:

Devotees across India gathered in large numbers on Monday to mark the second Somwar (Monday) of the holy month of Sawan, one of the most auspicious times in the Hindu calendar dedicated to Lord Shiva. Temples echoed with chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as early morning aartis and rituals were performed in reverence to the deity.

In Ghaziabad, the Dudheshwar Mahadev Temple witnessed a significant influx of worshippers from the early hours. Mahant Girisha Nand Maharaj of the Dudheswar Nath Math Mandir extended blessings to all devotees and Kanwariyas. “On the second Monday of Shravan, we greet all devotees. It is a day of immense spiritual energy. Even those who cannot reach the temple can chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ at home and receive Lord Shiva’s blessings,” he said.

Devotees offered traditional items such as bael leaves, dhatura, bhang, milk, curd, ghee, honey, and Panchamrit to Lord Shiva during the rituals. Maharaj added that the timing of this Monday is especially auspicious, aligned with the spiritual energy following Shivaratri.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Varanasi at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where Rudrabhishek and Mangala Aarti were conducted. Thousands of Kanwariyas and pilgrims had begun assembling from Sunday night to seek the darshan of Baba Vishwanath. Security was heightened, with Varanasi Police and Black Commandos ensuring crowd control and safety.

Ayodhya’s Kshireshwarnath Mahadev Temple also saw heavy footfall, while in Delhi, long queues formed at the historic Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where devotees performed Abhishek and offered prayers.

Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9 this year. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, believed to be the creator, preserver, and destroyer of the universe. Devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, and perform daily rituals during this period.

Although Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays year-round, the Mondays that fall during the month of Shravan—known as Sawan ke Somwar—are considered especially sacred and hold great spiritual importance. Predominantly observed in North Indian states, this period sees devotees observing special fasts and flocking to Shiva temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Each Monday in Sawan holds special spiritual significance, while Tuesdays are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati. The holy month continues to inspire deep devotion and spiritual reflection among millions of worshippers across the country.