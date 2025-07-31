Bihar electoral roll revision: How to easily verify your name in new voter list 2025? Explained Bihar electoral roll revision: As per SIR guidelines, between August 1 and September 1, voters or political parties are allowed to submit requests to add eligible voters who might have been excluded or to raise objections against ineligible names in the voter list.

Patna:

With the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list now completed in Bihar, the Election Commission of India is all set to release the draft voter list on August 1 (Friday). This revision, ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections, is expected to see around 65 lakh names removed from the electoral rolls due to verification updates. If you are unsure whether your name is still on the voter list, there are simple ways to verify it online or via mobile apps.

According to SIR guidelines, from August 1 to September 1, any voter or political party can file a request to include eligible voters who may have been left out or raise objections against ineligible entries in the list.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you check your status on the voter roll.

Claims and objections period: August 1 to September 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has provided a one-month window for voters and political parties to-

Add the names of eligible voters who were left out

Raise objections against ineligible entries

This is part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process 2.

How to add your name?

You can submit a claim application through any of the following methods-

Online via:

ECI Voter Portal ECINet mobile app

Offline:

Fill out a printed form and submit it to your local Booth Level Officer (BLO) You can also send the form via WhatsApp or through a family member

In-person:

Visit your Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO (AERO) in your constituency

Documents you may need

Especially for first-time voters or those born after July 1, 1987, you may be asked to provide:

Birth certificate

Parent’s voter ID or name in pre-1987 rolls

Land/caste certificate, family register, or similar documents

If you face issues

If your BLO is unresponsive or your form isn’t acknowledged:

Escalate to the District Election Officer

Contact the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar

Political parties also have access to the draft list and can help raise objections.

Check your name using the official website (By EPIC number)

If you have your Voter ID card or EPIC number, follow these steps:

Visit the official Election Commission website: https://voters.eci.gov.in

Select your state.

Enter your EPIC number (printed on your Voter ID).

Complete the CAPTCHA code and click on Submit.

The screen will display whether your name is on the voter list or not.

Check without EPIC number (By personal details)

Don’t have your EPIC number handy? You can still check using personal details:

Go to: https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click on the "Search by Details" tab.

Select your state and preferred language.

Enter your name, relative’s name (father/husband), date of birth or age, gender, district, and assembly constituency.

Enter the CAPTCHA code and click on Search.

You’ll see your voter registration status if the details match the records.

Check using mobile number

You can also verify your voter list status using your mobile number:

Visit https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Click on "Search in Electoral Roll" and choose "Search by Mobile".

Enter your state, language, and other required details.

Input your mobile number, verify it via OTP, and check your voter status.

Use the voter helpline app

You can also check your name in the voter list using the Voter Helpline App, available on-

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

Election Commission Website

How to use the app?

Download and install the Voter Helpline App.

Log in using your EPIC number or mobile number.

Alternatively, enter your state, district, and constituency details.

The app will show whether your name appears in the voter list.

Stay informed ahead of polls

With the draft voter list being released and more updates expected before the Bihar elections, it's crucial for every eligible citizen to verify their voter registration status. Whether online, through mobile, or the app, the process is now simple, fast, and accessible to all.

What happens next?

The SIR guidelines allow for a claims and objections period from August 1 to September 1, during which- Eligible voters who were left out can submit forms to be added. Political parties or individuals can file objections against ineligible entries. All submissions will be verified by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

Special requirements for new voters

For those born after July 1, 1987, Bihar’s SIR process requires additional documents to prove ancestry and citizenship, including:

Birth certificates of the applicant and one or both parents

Voter ID of the parent or their name in the pre-1987 rolls

Land or caste certificates, family registers, etc.

This has sparked debate, with critics calling it a 'citizenship test' and warning of potential disenfranchisement, especially among migrant workers and marginalised communities.

