Bihar SIR row: Why voter list revision issue can't be taken up by Parliament for discussion The top court, while hearing the case on Tuesday, said the EC was an autonomous body but if there is mass exclusion in the final list, it will step in. The EC had said that 35 lakh voters were identified as missing from the rolls, adding that over 7.24 crore eligible voters took part in SIR.

New Delhi:

Opposition MPs have been holding an ardent protest against the voter list revision exercise in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. Besides, the Supreme Court is also hearing a batch of pleas seeking its intervention in SIR, which is being conducted by the Election Commission. The petitioners have raised concern, alleging irregularities in the draft electoral list.

The top court, however, turned down the petitioners’ request to halt the exercise, asserting that the draft was in its final stage and the fate of the exercise can be decided when it’s final.

What SC said on Bihar SIR

The top court, while hearing the case on Tuesday, said the EC was an autonomous body but if there is mass exclusion in the final list, it will step in. The EC had said that 35 lakh voters were identified as missing from the rolls, adding that over 7.24 crore of Bihar’s 7.89 crore eligible voters took part in the SIR process.

Opposition seeking debate in Parliament

Even though the Lok Sabha has allocated the time for debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, several MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have given suspension notices, seeking a debate on Bihar SIR. The lawmakers have also been holding protests outside the Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday criticised the Opposition for disrupting the start of a debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of making a "U-turn".

Why SIR cannot be discussed in Parliament

Despite the Opposition’s persistent demand for a discussion on the SIR of Bihar’s electoral rolls, it appears unlikely that the issue will be taken up. The Opposition has pressed for a firm assurance from the government that the matter will be discussed immediately after the special debate on Operation Sindoor concludes. However, there are several reasons which could be given to block this demand.

The SIR exercise in Bihar is currently underway and hence there was no point of discussing the issue until the final draft is submitted. The same point was raised by the SC while refusing to pass orders against the exercise.

Besides, the SIR is happening under the supervision of the Election Commission and the government was not entitled or accountable to reply over the apprehensions of the Opposition, since the EC is an autonomous body. The poll body cannot come to the Parliament to reply. Although the Law Ministry is the nodal ministry, it cannot interfere in the policy matter.

Thirdly, SIR is an established practice and not a reform introduced by the Election Commission. It has happened from time to time.