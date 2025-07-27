EC says over 7.24 crore Bihar voters submitted forms in roll revision drive | Highlights from SIR report Over 7.24 crore voters, 91.69% of Bihar’s electorate, submitted enumeration forms during the Special Intense Revision (SIR) held from June 24 to July 25, 2025, the Election Commission said. The drive saw large-scale involvement from political parties and election officials across 38 districts.

Patna:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that over 7.24 crore electors, nearly 91.69% of the total 7.89 crore registered voters in Bihar, submitted their enumeration forms during the Special Intense Revision (SIR) phase held from June 24 to July 25, 2025. The ECI hailed the wide participation of voters and political parties across the state in the exercise, aimed at making the electoral roll inclusive and accurate ahead of future elections.

The success of the exercise was credited to the coordinated efforts of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, district election officials, and booth level officers (BLOs) across 77,895 polling stations. Active involvement from political parties was also noted, with a 16% rise in the number of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by parties.

Notably, the number of BLAs from the Indian National Congress more than doubled, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and CPI(ML) recorded increases of over 1,000% and 500% respectively.

Outreach to ensure no voter left behind

To ensure full coverage, SMS alerts were sent to 5.7 crore registered mobile numbers. BLOs conducted house-to-house visits, making multiple attempts to collect forms from each elector. Special meetings with political parties and booth-level campaigns by BLAs further strengthened outreach.

Focus on migrants and digital submissions

Recognising Bihar’s large migrant population, the ECI issued nationwide advertisements and coordinated with state CEOs across India to reach out to migrants. Over 16 lakh forms were submitted online, while 13 lakh forms were downloaded and physically submitted, totalling nearly 29 lakh digital interactions.

Special focus on urban and young voters

Special urban camps were held in all 5,683 wards across 261 urban local bodies to target urban electors. Young voters turning 18 by October 1, 2025, are being encouraged to register through Form 6. The ECI will run a campaign from August 1 to September 1 to enrol such electors.

SMS confirmations and status tracking

Acknowledgement SMSs were sent to electors whose forms were received, with 10.2 crore messages sent during the enumeration phase. Voters can also track the status of their enumeration forms at https://voters.eci.gov.in/home/enumFormTrack.

Grievance redressal and volunteer assistance

The Commission said all grievances reported through media or social platforms were individually addressed by district officials. Volunteers and election staff have also been assisting vulnerable groups, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities, in obtaining documents required for registration.

Draft roll publication and claims process

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, 2025, in both print and digital formats. Electors and political parties can file claims and objections between August 1 and September 1 for inclusion or removal of names. A total of 243 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 2,976 Assistant EROs will handle the scrutiny.

No deletion without due process

The ECI has clarified that no voter’s name will be deleted from the draft roll without a notice and a formal speaking order from the ERO or AERO. Aggrieved voters can appeal decisions under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Volunteers are being trained to assist voters in filing appeals, and a standard appeal format will be widely circulated.

