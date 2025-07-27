Bihar SIR row: SC to hear batch of pleas seeking ban on voter list revision on Monday Meanwhile, an NGO, the Association for Democratic Reforms, filed a rejoinder affidavit and claimed the way in which the SIR was being carried out in Bihar may prevent legitimate voters from exercising their franchise.

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear pleas seeking a ban on the voter list revision exercise, which is currently underway in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is likely to take up the matter.

Notably, the Election Commission has long been defending the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, asserting that it will add purity to the election by removing ineligible voters.

"The entitlement to vote flows from Article 326 read with Sections 16 and 19 of the RP Act 1950 and Section 62 of the RP Act 1951, which contains certain qualifications with respect to citizenship, age, and ordinary residency. An ineligible person has no right to vote, and thus, cannot claim a violation of Articles 19 and 21 in this regard," PTI quoted the poll panel as saying in a detailed affidavit filed in the top court.

SIR disrupting free and fair elections, claims NGO

Meanwhile, an NGO, the Association for Democratic Reforms, filed a rejoinder affidavit and claimed the way in which the SIR was being carried out in Bihar may prevent legitimate voters from exercising their franchise.

"The petition submits that the SIR order dated June 24, 2025, if not set aside, can arbitrarily and without due process disenfranchise lakhs of citizens from electing their representatives, thereby disrupting free and fair elections and democracy in the country, which are part of the basic structure of the Constitution," the NGO said.

The NGO also questioned the poll panel’s decision to not include Aadhaar and ration cards from the list of acceptable documents in the SIR, saying that no valid point was made by the poll panel in this regard.

BLOs signing documents themselves?

The NGO also alleged a grave ‘fraud’ in SIR, claiming that the BLOs were signing the forms themselves and people who are dead are being shown to have filled up the forms.

"Reports from the ground in Bihar suggest enumeration forms are being mass-uploaded by BLOs without the knowledge or consent of the voters, in order to achieve the unrealistic target set by the ECI. Many voters have reported that their forms have been submitted online, despite never having met with any BLOs or signed any documents. Forms of even dead individuals have been reported to have been submitted," it said.