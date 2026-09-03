Who is Nitish Rajput, who might enter Bigg Boss 20? Here's everything you need to know

YouTuber Nitish Rajput is set to appear on Bigg Boss 20. Known for his research-based videos and outspoken views on current affairs and social issues, Nitish has built a significant following online. Reports suggest that he will soon enter Salman Khan’s reality show.

Nitish has carved a niche for himself by creating videos on current events, social issues and topics that are frequently discussed by the general public. His transition from a research-focused YouTuber to a reality show contestant has already generated curiosity among his fans.

Fans excited about Nitish Rajput’s entry

Fans are eager to see how the content creator conducts himself inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His entry is expected to bring a different dynamic to the show, given his background in creating videos on social and current affairs.

Why was Nitish Rajput in the news?

Nitish recently addressed issues related to the SSC examination process. His video highlighting alleged problems with the examination process attracted considerable attention and sparked a debate among aspirants and online audiences.

The matter later escalated into a legal dispute with Educquity Technologies. The organisation reportedly filed a defamation suit worth Rs 2.5 crore against Nitish Rajput.

The YouTuber stood by his work and said that his analysis was based on publicly available information and official documents. The controversy further brought attention to his work and increased his visibility among the wider public.

Who could Nitish Rajput share the Bigg Boss 20 house with?

Nitish is expected to appear alongside several names who have been linked to the upcoming season. These reportedly include Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, Khushi Dubey, rapper Shenty Sharma, Isha Rikhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kanika Mann, influencer Arishfa Khan, Mary Kom, Aman Gandhi, Kazi Tauqir, Geeta Basra and Showik Chakraborty.

However, the complete contestant line-up is yet to be officially confirmed.

Salman Khan returns as Bigg Boss 20 host

Salman Khan is returning as the host of Bigg Boss 20. The landmark 20th season has generated considerable buzz, with the makers teasing a mystery and new twists in the promos.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20?

Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026. The first episode will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Salman Khan will return as the host of the new season.

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