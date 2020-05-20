Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JENNIFERWINGET Wondering what Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget is up to these days? Have a look

Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces of the small screen. Time and again, she has been impressing her fans not just with her good looks but also her tremendous acting skills in various shows. Having played a lot of characters in daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, etc, Jennifer has made a mark and has become one of the most talked-about celebrities as well. But the one which has left everyone gaga about is none other than that of Maya which she played in shows Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2. The second season of the show was plugged off after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented in the country. But despite the fact, her fans still want every update about her even while she has been self-quarantining.

Jennifer who is quite active on social media keeps on sharing photos and videos to stay in touch with her fans. But during the time when almost everyone is sharing some or the other posts, Jennifer too is not lagged behind and has shared a couple of throwback photos from her photoshoot which will surely remind you of her character in her last show. These comprised of photos in a pink formal outfit, some monochromatic shots in a gown, and casual wear.

ALSO READ: Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen trends on top

Have a look at some of her Instagram posts here:

Previously, while talking about the abrupt ending of Beyhadh 2, Jennifer told TOI, "While we were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end. This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel. In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider the safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward."

ALSO READ: Remember Indian girls Parvati and Padma from Harry Potter? Here's how they were selected for the film

Jennifer was seen opposite Shivin Narang in the show which she said was loved and followed a lot. She further exclaimed that it will always be close to her heart but she definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end.

For the unversed, Jennifer has also made her digital debut through Ekta Kapoor's show Code M. Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Fans ask Diljit Dosanjh if he's in India, US or Canada after his kitchen in cooking videos looks different

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage