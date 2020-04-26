Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen trends on top

Two of the most popular faces of the small screen--Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget are trending on top. The Netizens have made a hashtag of their names #SidJen and are demanding the two of them to be seen together in a show. This came after TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor asked fans for names of a jodi whom they would want to see in the next season of the show Broken But Beautiful. Gone are the days when everyone wanted Shehnaaz Gill to be seen with Sid. Both Sid and Jen are known for their excellent acting skills and the fan following. Sidharth has worked in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak while Jennifer is one of the popular actresses who has featured in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, etc.
Sidharth's name before and during the course of the show was linked to Rashami Desai. Not only this, but his friendship with the Punjabi singer also became quite famous due to which the hashtag #SidNaaz became one of the popular trends of recent times. On the other hand, Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover after they started dating during the course of a show which they did together. However, things did not work out well for them and they got divorced. Later Jennifer's name has been linked to a lot of actors like Harshad Arora etc.
The time has come to break this heartbreaking news! While we have commissioned the next season of #brokenbutbeautiful it won't have Veer and Sameera. Their story ends here without unnecessary twists. But here’s the Question! WHICH PAIR WOULD YOU WANT IN THE THIRD INSTALMENT? pic.twitter.com/DuAYZitQIx— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 26, 2020
Meanwhile, have a look at what everyone is talking about the two on social media:
Sidharth last featured in a song opposite Shehnaaz while Jennifer's last show Beyhadh 2 was abruptly pulled off after the lockdown. She has also made her debut on the digital platform through Ekta Kapoor's Code M.
