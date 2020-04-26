Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen trends on top

Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen trends on top

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget became one of the top trends on Twitter with hashtag #SidJen when Ekta Kapoor asked fans to suggest a new pair for the new season of Broken But Beautiful.

Shriya Bhasin Shriya Bhasin
New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2020 19:23 IST
Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen tre

Move over SidNaaz, fans now want Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget together on screen, #SidJen trends on top

Two of the most popular faces of the small screen--Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget are trending on top. The Netizens have made a hashtag of their names #SidJen and are demanding the two of them to be seen together in a show. This came after TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor asked fans for names of a jodi whom they would want to see in the next season of the show Broken But Beautiful. Gone are the days when everyone wanted Shehnaaz Gill to be seen with Sid. Both Sid and Jen are known for their excellent acting skills and the fan following. Sidharth has worked in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak while Jennifer is one of the popular actresses who has featured in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, etc. 

Sidharth's name before and during the course of the show was linked to Rashami Desai. Not only this, but his friendship with the Punjabi singer also became quite famous due to which the hashtag #SidNaaz became one of the popular trends of recent times. On the other hand, Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover after they started dating during the course of a show which they did together. However, things did not work out well for them and they got divorced. Later Jennifer's name has been linked to a lot of actors like Harshad Arora etc. 

View this post on Instagram

Blending in well.. with the background 😉 #throwback

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on

Meanwhile, have a look at what everyone is talking about the two on social media:

Sidharth last featured in a song opposite Shehnaaz while Jennifer's last show Beyhadh 2 was abruptly pulled off after the lockdown. She has also made her debut on the digital platform through Ekta Kapoor's Code M.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X