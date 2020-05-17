Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Fans ask Diljit Dosanjh if he's in India, US or Canada after his kitchen in cooking videos looks different

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been one helluva entertainer amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the times when everyone is locked inside their house and trying out new cooking experiments, his Instagram videos came handy for many. The Good Newwz actor has been sharing recipes of some delicious-looking dishes along with the hilarious commentary in the background. After doing this for over a month, his fans have now noticed some difference in his kitchen which has raised concerns for many. The changes that were noticed included the change of ingredients, the colour of the slab from white to brown, and the type of cuisines from desi to foreign delicacies. This is the reason why everyone is popping a question about his recent place of stay from the US, India, or Canada and checking if he has traveled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

An Insta follower asked, "I thought we can't travel abroad during lockdown...and you managed to fly back to Canada..?!" to which the Udta Punjab actor replied, "Oh Nahi Bhen Ji.. Mai Canada ch Nahi Haan." Further, people speculated if he was in Hayward, California US. Have a look at his latest videos here:

Now have a look at some comments on his post here:

Meanwhile, check out some old cooking videos by Diljit here:

Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4IbxvSCN2G — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 30, 2020

Previously, it was Bollywood actress Sunny Leone who shared the news about her fly to Los Angeles with her kids and husband. She shared a photo of Instagram and wrote alongside, "Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

Coming back to Diljit, his list of Bollywood films include Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, and Udta Punjab with Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He reunited with Kareena for his most recent film, Good Newwz, also starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. Diljit Dosanjh became a household name with a hit list of songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films.

