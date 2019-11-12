Indian Idol 11: Host  Aditya Narayan drops Neha Kakkar during dance performance. Watch viral video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Host Aditya Narayan drops Neha Kakkar during dance performance

Singing reality show Indian Idol 11 has been in the limelight ever since it was announced. Earlier it was aid that Me Too accused Anu Malik will not be a part of the show but later, the Bollywood singer came on board. This raised a storm on social media and the show attracted many eyeballs. The singing competition is in the limelight once again, but the reason is not Anu Malik. In the latest episode of the show, host Aditya Malik dropped judge Neha Kakkar during their dance performance.

Host Aditya Narayan is often seen pulling judge Neha Kakkar’s leg and flirting with her on the show. In the latest episode, the Aankh Maare singer asked Aditya to dance with her and they perform on the popular Nora Fatehi track Dilbar. Aditya imitates Neha and she grooves on her song and flaunt some crazy moves. By the end of their performance, Aditya drops her on the ground and says ‘sorry’. Watch the video here-

The episode was titled Desh Ki Awaaz where the top 15 contestants sang with the original singers of the popular folk songs. The show has been receiving much praise from all corners. Recently, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to twitter to compliment a contestant from the show. He revealed in the tweet that he was moved by the performances of Chelsi, Divas, Rahul and Sunny and also their life stories.

"Really touched by the soulful singing & life-stories of these talented youngsters on Indian Idol. Rahul, Chelsi, Diwas and Sunny come from different parts of the country but have the same passion & dedication for music despite all odds. I'm sure they'll go a long way," Sachin Tendulkar had tweeted.

Indian Idol 11 has also grabbed headlines earlier when a contestant on the show tried to kiss Neha Kakkar. The incident received mixed response from the netizens. Reacting to the incident Vishal Dadlani then said, “I suggested that the police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11.”

