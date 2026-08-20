Orry defends Gaurav Khanna amid divorce row, calls Akanksha Chamola 'a real snake in the grass'

Orry has come out in support of his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 co-contestant Gaurav Khanna amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor. Gaurav's personal life came under the spotlight after his wife Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2 that they are getting divorced.

The revelation came as a surprise, with Akanksha saying it was the first time she was publicly speaking about the development. Gaurav is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Orry, who is also part of the reality show, has now defended the actor against the criticism coming from Akanksha and Shagun Sharma.

Orry defends Gaurav Khanna

An Instagram post claimed that both Akanksha and Shagun had made negative remarks about Gaurav. It also pointed out that the two are represented by the same talent agency.

Akanksha had earlier said that she would have preferred to see her pet dog rather than Gaurav in Lock Upp. Shagun, meanwhile, spoke about her experience with Gaurav during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and accused him of bullying her.

Orry responded to the post in the comment section and strongly defended Gaurav. He wrote, “She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it's just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE GLITZ MEDIA, ORRY)Orry backs Gaurav Khanna

What did Shagun Sharma say about Gaurav Khanna?

A few days ago, Shagun spoke about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 experience in an interview with Filmygyan. She claimed that Gaurav picked on her during the show's tasks.

She said, "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and “Don't do this”. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)," she added.

When did Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna get married?

Akanksha and Gaurav reportedly met during an audition and eventually fell in love. The couple got married in 2016. They tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur.

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