Sony Entertainment to drop Anu Malik from Indian Idol 11: Reports

Sony may drop Anu Malik from Indian Idol 11

Anu Malik could soon be dropped from singing reality show Indian Idol. After a series of backlash against Anu Malik for alleged sexual misconduct, Sony Entertainment Television might drop Malik again. Last year after his name surfaced in #MeToo Anu was dropped from the judge's panel in the middle of the season. Last year, Singer Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit had accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct which led to his removal from last season' India Idol.

Anu Malik was reinstated as a judge this year and this irked many including singer Neha Bhasin, who has also accused Anu Malik of sexual misconduct. Singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Sony for giving Anu Malik space on their platform, the singer also went on to slam co-judges for not speaking up. Sona who also shared an open letter on her social media handles questioning Sony for its stand on the issue. This has created a social media sentiment against Anu Malik and Sony, after which the channel is reportedly mulling over dropping him from the show.

A source from Indian Idol said, "Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show.”

However, singer Hema Sardesai has now come in support of Anu Malik. The singer has questioned the accusers on why they have been quiet over the years and speaking only now. She also went on to slam them for trying to get publicity out of the incident.