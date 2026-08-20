Ajay Devgn's Crime Patrol 2026 to premiere this month; know when and where to stream

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his television hosting debut with the new season of Crime Patrol. Titled Crime Patrol 2026: Crime Ka Current Season, the show will bring stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, with the actor taking viewers through the incidents.

The makers of the show recently unveiled a special promo featuring Ajay Devgn, offering a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season. Read on to find out when and where you can stream Crime Patrol 2026.

Ajay Devgn's Crime Patrol 2026 premiere date and platform

Ajay Devgn’s hosted show Crime Patrol 2026 will be made available to stream on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV from August 31, 2026. However, the show's air timings are not revealed yet.

The makers on Thursday shared a new promo featuring Ajay Devgn announcing the show's release date and revealing that he will be hosting this season. Take a look below:

More about TV show Crime Patrol

Notably, the new season marks a fresh chapter for the long-running crime franchise, with Devgn bringing his own style to the show. As per ANI, speaking about his association with the show, Devgn said, "Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust."

Ajay Devgn stepping in as the host brings a fresh chapter to Crime Patrol, which has seen several personalities take on the role over the years. Among them, Anup Soni remains one of the most recognisable faces of the series.

Ajay Devgn's work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Dhamaal 4 alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra and others. He has several projects in the pipeline, including Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, and Chauhaan.

Also Read:

Ajay Devgn to host Sony TV's Crime Patrol; says he wants audiences to navigate crime stories with caution