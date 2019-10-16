Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy pictures from Maldives will make you go green with envy

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who will soon be seen in a short film Shubho Bijoya are having the best time of their lives in Maldives.

New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2019 10:43 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy pictures from Maldives will make you go green with envy

Remember Ram and Sita on the Television aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee? The duo started dating during the show and later got married. Be it giving us fitness goals, relationship goals or whatnot, they have always been the favourite jodi of the fans. Well, yet again the two will make you want to go on vacation as they have been sharing pictures from their holiday going on in the Maldives.

The couple is living the best time of their lives at the romantic getaway in the Maldives. Their social media accounts are filled with exotic pictures from the picturesque location. Gurmeet is seen in his perfectly sculpted physique while Debina flaunts her curves in her sexy bikini as the two spend time having breakfast in the pool, in waters and cycling in the beautiful area.

Have a look at some of their pictures here:

Care a damn. .... get a tan!! @kandima_maldives #maldives #anythingbutordinary #mykindofplace #aquaholics #justplay 📷 @romanchmehtha

On the professional front, Debina is seen in the role of Sabrina in TV show Vish: A Poisonous Story, while her husband was last seen in Punar Vivah (2012-2013). The two will share the screen space in a short film titled, Shubho Bijoya.

