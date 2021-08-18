Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens troll Urfi Javed for 'unruly' behaviour towards Zeeshan Khan after eviction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ZEESHANNN_KHANNN, URFI JAVED Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed was the first Bigg Boss 15 OTT contestant to be eliminated from the show this weekend due to no connection which was broken by her partner Zeeshan Khan who went onto build a connection with co-contestant Divya Agarwal. While Zeeshan's fans are very happy with the connection he has formed with Divya, they are equally upset with Urfi's bad behaviour towards Zeeshan on the finale night where she blamed him for her eviction.

After stepping out of the house, Urfi spoke about Zeeshan on social media platforms which has not gone down well with his well-wishers. They have taken to social media to bash the young actress for being 'unruly' with Zeeshan. Sample some of these tweets:

For the unversed, Urfi, is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'.

Zeeshan, on the other hand, has been a part of the serial "Kumkum Bhagya" and was recently in the spotlight after a video of him boarding a flight in a bathrobe went viral. He also became the talk of the town when he was spotted roaming the streets of Mumbai in a panda suit.

'Bigg Boss OTT' marks the 15th season of the reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital version, which premieres on August 8 on Voot.

Karan will anchor the show for the six-week run of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

