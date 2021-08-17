Follow us on Image Source : PR/YOGENSHAH Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant goes on 'bhook hartal' in Spiderman costume after makers invite SidNaaz

Speak of controversies and Rakhi Sawant's name will top the list. Time and again, she has proved herself to be one of the dramatic celebrities either through her pictures or videos or though various publicity stunts. What she did again was no different. It all happened after the weekend episode of reality show Bigg Boss OTT that saw Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla walking inside. This irked Rakhi who was a part of BB 14 and she decided to go on a 'bookh hartal' (hunger strike) against the makers. However, what caught everyone's attention was the unique avatar she chose for the stint which happened to be a mixture of spiderman and superman costumes.

Rakhi, on Tuesday, was captured by the paparazzi wearing the above-mentioned costume with a statement golden accessory around her neck. Not only this but she even covered her head with a red cap and painted half of her face as spiderman’s mask. She walked towards the set entrance of the reality show with a bag but was refused entry by the security persons outside. Soon, she decided to go on a strike and sat on the road.

See Rakhi's usual Over The Top appearance here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rakhi Sawant outside Bigg Boss OTT sets

Earlier today, she shared a video on her social media handle and expressed her sadness over why SidNaaz were invited to the weekend episode and not her. Captioning her Instagram video, she wrote, "Naaraz Hu Bigg Boss OTT Arey Arey main bahot naaraaz hu Yeh kya hai, show ka naam Bigg Boss OTT and OTT ki queen ko nahi bulaya!! Bigg Boss main aapki pehli patni hu.... Main aa rahi hu."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Rakhi became a part of the Bigg Boss 14 finale as she was among the five finalists namely-- Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. Her flirtatious behaviour with Abhinav Shukla caught everyone's eyeballs.