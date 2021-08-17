Tuesday, August 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE: Next week's nomination task to Ridhima's loss of temper, here's what happened
Live now

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE: Next week's nomination task to Ridhima's loss of temper, here's what happened

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE: The contestants today will be given a new task that will decide which connection will be nominated for the next week along with Nishant and Moose, who were nominated for the coming week already.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2021 19:17 IST
Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE: Next week's nomination task to Ridhima's loss of temper, here's what happ
Image Source : PR FETCHED

Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE: Next week's nomination task to Ridhima's loss of temper, here's what happened

From Urfi Javed’s elimination to fight between Divya and Shamita, the Sunday Ka Vaar episode was too much to handle for the contestants! Host Karan Johar revealed quite a few things about the contestants out in the open which has alerted the housemates about whom to trust and with whom to keep a safe distance. The start of a fresh week witnessed contestants talk about Urfi as she was no longer in the house and how she was an entertainment package. Not only this, but they will also be given a new task that will decide which connection will be nominated for the next week along with Nishant and Moose, who were nominated for the coming week already.

In case you are excited for August 17 episode, read the LIVE updates here:

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss OTT Aug 17 LIVE:

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 17, 2021 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Shamita, Divya and others calm Ridhima after her brutal war of words with Pratik.

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Ridhima loses her temper

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Did you love unusual morning scenes from the house of Bigg Boss OTT?

    India Tv - Bigg Boss OTT morning

    Image Source : PR

    Bigg Boss OTT morning

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:12 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The charming Ridhima got into an heated argument with Pratik during the BB Panchayat task. 

    India Tv - Pratik, Akshara think Ridhima and Karan are the mo

    Image Source : PR

    Pratik, Akshara think Ridhima and Karan are the most kamchor.

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Find out who's the kaamchor?

    The task has begun! Zeeshan and Divya are the co-panchs along with Raqesh and Shamita. The panch's are going to find out the most Kamchor connection in the house. 

    India Tv - Still from during the Kamchori Task

    Image Source : PR

    Still from during the Kamchori Task

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    And, the task begins!

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    The first nomination task (BB Panchayat) of the week is about to start!

    Well, the boss lady and boss man of the house - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are saved for this week. Which connection do you think will be nominated?? 

    India Tv - BB Panchayat task

    Image Source : PR

    BB Panchayat task

     

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Neha Bhasin thinks Ridhima is judgemental

    Neha thinks that even though Ridhima has issues with Pratik but her behaviour towards her is not acceptable. What do you think?

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Moose and Nishant are having a discussion over Milind.

  • Aug 17, 2021 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    A new day begins with a bang!

    Contestants wake up and dance to 'Ladki Paagal Hai.'

  • Aug 17, 2021 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Friends Shamita-Divya turn foes after the first weekend episode

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X