Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Bigg Boss OTT: 'Disappointed' Devoleena Bhattacharjee says Shamita Shetty was conscious about cameras

The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan is all set to begin, soon. Recently, the makers held a launch event at Pench Jungle Camp, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh that was hosted by Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, the former BB contestant Devoleena has said that she was 'disappointed' by Shamita Shetty’s performance in Bigg Boss OTT. The Bollywood actress emerged as the second runner up of Karan Johar hosted show and will soon be seen on Bigg Boss 15.

Talking about Shamita's game, Devoleena Bhattacharjee told Koimoi that the former was 'conscious' about the cameras, which got in the way of her real personality.

"Mujhe, honestly as a viewer, OTT mein unka game itna aacha nahi laga (I didn’t like her game on Bigg Boss OTT). I personally felt that she was more conscious about the cameras or I don’t know what. Kahi na kahi muje lagta hai ki humesha Bigg Boss mein real contestants aache lagte hai – woh bhale kuch aacha kare ya bura kare (I prefer contestants who are real, regardless of how they perform)."

She added, "Maybe bura karenge toh mai tweet kar bhi dungi ya kuch. But at the back of my mind, I know that person is real. Kuch, kuch log jaan buch kar bura karte hai, woh bhi samaj mein aata hai ki aap jaan buch kar rahe ho. But kuch genuinely ho jata hai, ki samaj mein nahi aata hai ki galat bhi kar diya (it is also understandable when people deliberately do wrong on the show), but that is your real side – which is ok, which is acceptable. I want to see you as real as much as you can."

Disappointed over Shamita's performance, Devoleena further stated, "Shamita disappointed me. Bigg Boss 15 mai maybe woh alag ho (She might be different on Bigg Boss 15)."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 premiere night will take place October 2 and the news has left everyone super excited. It is the twelfth time that Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show. The theme of the year is that of a 'jungle' during which the contestants will stay in a forest and will fight for basic necessities.

Also Read: Babil drops throwback pics of Irrfan Khan with Tom Hanks, says 'I have an insane legacy to live up to'