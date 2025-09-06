Bigg Boss 19 viral moment: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar make relationship official Bigg Boss 19 turned emotional as Awez Darbar proposed to longtime girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar in a filmy moment that went viral, winning fans’ hearts.

The nineteenth season of the hit television reality show 'Bigg Boss' has been making headlines ever since its premiere. This season has already showcased dramas and fights among contestants. But it’s hard to imagine a season of Bigg Boss without a love story. Over the years, several couples who met on the show have gone on to get married, while others have seen their relationships fade after the show.

In the Friday episode of Bigg Boss 19, yet another love story took a beautiful turn as influencer couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar made their relationship official. In a heartwarming moment, Awez made a heart-shaped watermelon for a romantic proposal. For the unversed, the couple have reportedly been dating for around eight years.

Awez Darbar proposes to Nagma Mirajkar

Awez Darbar planned the surprise proposal inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Aawaz proposed to Nagma in true filmy style by going down on one knee. However, Nagma said "yes", which brought tears of joy, and the housemates cheered and clapped to celebrate this heartwarming moment. The video of the proposal has gone viral on social media, with fans reacting excitedly.

Social media reacts

One Twitter user called it the "moment of the day" and "sweetest way to end the episode" The tweet reads, "MOMENT OF THE DAY !!! #AwezDarbar proposing to #NagmaMirajkar and the whole house just hiding in the garden area and making the occasion 'a moment to remember ' in the bigg boss history!! IT'S THE SWEETEST WAY TO END THE EPISODE." Another user added, "Ahhh this Moment Pyaare log pyaare harkatein."

About Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

For those who don't know, Awez Darbar is the son of Bollywood singer and music composer Ismail Darbar. He is a well-known social media influencer, dancer, and choreographer and has a massive following of 30.4 million on Instagram. He has featured in several music videos and also participated as a wild card contestant in the dance television reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11'.

On the other hand, Nagma Mirajkar is a content creator, hails from Mumbai. She is best known for her beauty and travel videos. Nagma has more than 7 million followers on Instagram.

