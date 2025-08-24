Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar: Instagram fame to reality TV Awez Darbar, dancer and influencer with 30.4M Instagram followers, enters Bigg Boss 19. From music videos to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, here’s his inspiring story.

Awez Darbar is a popular social media influencer, dancer, and choreographer with a massive following of 30.4 million on Instagram. Known for his entertaining reels, dance performances, and stylish content, he has become one of India’s most followed digital creators.

Awez Darbar’s Music Videos and Work

He has featured in several music videos that gained wide popularity, including:

Danish Alfaaz & Shriya Jain: Half Boyfriend

Dholida Dhol Re

Tulsi Kumar & Sachet Tandon: Nai Jaana

These projects showcased his versatility and creativity as a performer and helped him build an even stronger fan base across platforms.

Awez Darbar in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

For the unversed, Awez participated as a wild card contestant in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short after just one performance due to a knee injury during rehearsals.

Awez has been passionate about performing arts since childhood. His reels and videos often feature energetic choreography, stylish looks, and glimpses of his travels, making him a favourite among Gen Z and millennials.

Awez Darbar in Bigg Boss 19

Now, Awez Darbar has taken on a new challenge by entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. His presence promises a mix of entertainment, glamour, and high-energy performances inside the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. With his huge digital fan following, Awez is expected to be one of the most talked-about contestants this season.

