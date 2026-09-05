Bigg Boss 20 makers reveal two confirmed names, here's who may also join Salman Khan's show | See list

Only a day remains until the premiere of Salman Khan's highly anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 20. It will stream on Jio Hotstar and air on Colors TV from September 6. The popular reality show will also be available for viewers in the UK, Canada and Singapore.

As for the lineup, earlier reports had speculated about the participation of names such as Esha Rikhi, Aman Gandhi, Amrapali Dubey, Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, Khushi Dubey and Showik Chakraborty. However, the makers have now officially revealed the identities of two confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 20.

Two confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 20

The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have offered a glimpse of two confirmed contestants through the official Colors TV Instagram page. Although their faces were not clearly revealed, fans have already figured out who they are.

The first promo features a young woman dancing. After watching the video, fans were quick to identify her as television actress Kanika Mann.

Potential Bigg Boss 20 participants

Aman Gandhi: Television actor known for his work in popular Hindi TV shows.

Television actor known for his work in popular Hindi TV shows. Isha Rikhi: Punjabi actress and model who has appeared in films including Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.

Punjabi actress and model who has appeared in films including Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. Mary Kom: Six-time world boxing champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist from India.

Six-time world boxing champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist from India. Amrapali Dubey: One of the most recognised actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, known for films such as Nirahua Hindustani.

One of the most recognised actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, known for films such as Nirahua Hindustani. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: Social media personality and digital creator who has reportedly been approached for the show.

Social media personality and digital creator who has reportedly been approached for the show. Khushi Dubey: Television actress known for shows such as Aashiqana and Shararat.

Television actress known for shows such as Aashiqana and Shararat. Qazi Touqeer: Singer and performer who rose to popularity through music-based reality television.

Singer and performer who rose to popularity through music-based reality television. Kanika Mann: Television actress best known for playing Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

Television actress best known for playing Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Arishfa Khan: Actress and digital creator who began her career as a child artist and later built a large social media following.

Actress and digital creator who began her career as a child artist and later built a large social media following. Yung DSA aka Yeda Yung: Rapper and digital creator known for his music and online presence.

Rapper and digital creator known for his music and online presence. Uditi Singh: Model and actress whose name has emerged in reports about the possible Bigg Boss 20 lineup.

Model and actress whose name has emerged in reports about the possible Bigg Boss 20 lineup. Showik Chakraborty: Rhea Chakraborty's brother whose name has been linked to the upcoming season.

Rhea Chakraborty's brother whose name has been linked to the upcoming season. Mahhi Vij: Television actress known for shows including Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan.

Television actress known for shows including Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Geeta Basra: Actress who has appeared in several Hindi films and is married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Actress who has appeared in several Hindi films and is married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Rohed Khan: Model and actor who has been linked to the show and has appeared in Sarzameen.

Model and actor who has been linked to the show and has appeared in Sarzameen. Rhiya Ahir: Social media personality who gained attention following a viral video involving a police vehicle during a protest.

Social media personality who gained attention following a viral video involving a police vehicle during a protest. Love Gill: Punjabi actor and model whose name has emerged in connection with the show's potential lineup.

Punjabi actor and model whose name has emerged in connection with the show's potential lineup. Rhiti Tiwari: Television personality whose name has reportedly surfaced among the possible participants.

Television personality whose name has reportedly surfaced among the possible participants. Nitish Rajput: Popular YouTuber and digital creator known for videos covering social, historical and current affairs topics.

Popular YouTuber and digital creator known for videos covering social, historical and current affairs topics. Aasif Khan: Actor recognised for his performances in Panchayat and Mirzapur.

Bigg Boss 20 to stream internationally

Hotstar is expanding its streaming service internationally. Viewers in the UK and Canada will have access to a 24x7 live feed, while audiences in Canada will be able to watch Bigg Boss Hindi seven days ahead of its television broadcast.

The show will air on Colors TV and stream simultaneously on Jio Hotstar.

What's new in Bigg Boss 20?

The theme for the 20th season of Bigg Boss is Vardan (Extra Lifeline). Under this new twist, a contestant eliminated from the house during the game will not leave immediately. Instead, they will be given another chance to return to the competition.

A glimpse of this twist was revealed in the promo, which highlighted the new format of the season. Salman Khan has also recently started shooting for the show's premiere.

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Bigg Boss 20 house first look out; giant snake in garden, octopus chess and mysterious Room No. 20