Bigg Boss 19 premiere: Date, time, OTT and TV details

The audience is eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. The 19th season of this reality show is now just hours away.

While the makers hinted about three contestants of the show, others will be seen making a splash on the premiere day. But before that, let us know when and where we can watch Bigg Boss 19 on TV and OTT.

Bigg Boss 19 release date and premiere time

Bigg Boss 19 premiere can be viewed on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm. The reality show will be aired on Colors channel from 10:30 onwards. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss is today, i.e. on August 24.

This time democracy will rule the house

This time, several changes have been made in Bigg Boss 19. The new season is completely based on politics, in which a unique flavour of democracy will be seen. In this season, a leader will be chosen instead of the captain. It is reported that the house will be divided into two parties and the leader will be elected through elections between these parties.

Salman Khan returns with co-hosts in Bigg Boss 19

A big change regarding 'Bigg Boss 19' is also being heard that this time, Salman Khan will not host the show alone. Reportedly, apart from Salman Khan, two more hosts have also been signed. There is talk of Karan Johar and Farah Khan hosting 'Bigg Boss 19' along with Salman. At the same time, this time the timing of the show is also long. This time it will run for 5 months instead of 3. However, it has not been officially announced by the makers yet.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list: confirmed and expected names

While singer-composer Amaal Mallik, content creator Awez Darbar and his alleged girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar and TV actor Gaurav Khanna have been confirmed by Jio Hotstar, others will reportedly be revealed on the Bigg Boss 19 premiere day.

Singer Shriram Chandra, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, Splitsvilla fame Baseer Ali, Gangs Of Wasseypur actor Zeishan Quadri, TV actors Gurcharan Singh, Purav Jha, Sivet Tomar, Shailesh Lodha, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj can enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Now it remains to see who will be a part of the show.

