Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan marries businessman Waseem Nawab in Jodhpur, shares wedding pics | See Post Bigg Boss season 12 contestant Saba Khan married businessman Waseem Nawab in Jodhpur. On Friday, she shared several pictures from her traditional wedding along with a heartfelt note.

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan got married to businessman Waseem Nawab in Jodhpur. It must be noted that the couple tied the knot in April this year, but they kept this news hidden, and now on Friday, Saba took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures of her wedding.

For the unversed, Saba's wedding was attended by Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. He is still married to Saba Khan's sister, Somi Khan. In the post, Saba wrote, "Alhamdulillah Some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all."

Saba Khan marries Waseem Nawab in a traditional wedding

She further added, "The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba." In the wedding pictures, Saba can be seen in a stunning red-coloured bridal outfit, whereas Waseem opted for a golden sherwani to complement her. He completed his look with a maroon-coloured turban.

Social media users and celebrity friends reacted to the post and filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, "Congratulations Saba!" Actress Falaq Naazz commented, "Mashallah Bohot Bohot mubarak saba Allah khub khushiyan dikhae tumhe." Saba's sister Somi Khan wrote, "My beautiful bride Wishing you all the happiness in the world always and Jiju, welcome officially to the family You both look made for each other."

Saba Khan reveals why she kept her wedding private

In a conversation with TOI, Saba Khan revealed the reason why she kept her wedding private. She said, "We got married in April, and even my friends from the industry do not know about it. I wanted it to keep it private. I wanted to focus on my personal life and spend time with my new family in Jaipur where I am currently."

