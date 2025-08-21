Gia Manek aka 'Gopi Bahu' from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya marries actor Varunn Jain | See Pics Gia Manek widely known as 'Gopi Bahu' got married to fellow actor Varunn Jain on Thursday, August 21. She took to her Instagram profile to share images from her celebration.

New Delhi:

Television actress Gia Manek, best known for her portrayal of 'Gopi Bahu' in the Star Plus hit television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', married fellow actor Varunn Jain. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram to announce her marriage and shared the first pictures in a carousel post.

The caption of the post reads, "With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn."

Check the post below:

In the post, the duo can be seen dressed in traditional attire. Gia chose to wear a mustard saree for this special event, while Varunn complemented her by wearing the same-coloured outfit. Fans and celebrity friends were pleasantly surprised by the wedding and reacted to the post by liking it. The post has garnered over 15 thousands likes so far.

Who is Varunn Jain?

For the unversed, Varunn Jain is a well-known television actor, who rose to fame for his role in the hit show, 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', where he played the character of 'Mohit Arun Rathi'. He went on to featured in several television shows which includes, 'Mere Angne Mein', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Jamai 2.0' and others.

Gia Manek's work front

Talking about Gia Manek's work front, she has featured in several soap operas in her acting career so far. The actress is widely recognised for her role in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', which aired in 2010, and became one of the longest-running television series in India. Her notable roles also include 'Jeannie' from the fantasy sitcom 'Jeannie aur Juju'.

Also Read: KBC 17 gets its first crorepati: Do you know the answer of this Rs 1 crore question?