KBC 17 gets its first crorepati: Do you know the answer of this Rs 1 crore question? The first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 is here. Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand won Rs 1 crore at KBC 17.

New Delhi:

Aditya Kumar is the name that dominated Sony Entertainment's popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on Thursday. The Uttarakhand resident became the first crorepati of the KBC 17.

Aditya took a huge risk and answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly on Amitabh Bachchan's reality show and became the first one to do so in the 17th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. But can you guess the answer of the Rs 1 crore question?

What is Rs 1 crore question?

Which of these elements is named after the scientist who isolated Plutonium, the element that was used to make the first atomic bomb?

The options are:

Seaborgium Einsteinium Meitnerium Bohrium

What is the correct answer?

The correst answer to the Rs 1 crore question is option A: Seaborgium. Aditya Kumar used lifeline 50-50 and then option B and C were removed by the makers. Later he chose option A and won Rs 1 crore.

Aditya expressed his happiness after winner the whooping amount and said, 'When I got a call from the show, no one believed me. When I showed them the message, only then did they feel that this time it was true.'

On this, Amitabh said, 'You have not only reached the show, now you have come a long way in the game as well.' Aditya is seen moving towards the 16th and last question of the game.

Did Aditya attempt Rs 7 crore question?

After being confused in the options, Aditya refused to attempt the last question. He got off from the hot seat with Rs 1 crore only.

What was the Rs 7 crore question?

Which Japanese artist visited India in the 1930s and painted a celebrated series depicting the Taj Mahal, the Sanchi Stupa and the Ellora Caves?

Hiroshi Sugimoto Hiroshi Senju Hiroshi Yoshida Hiroshi Nakajima

What is the right answer?

Option C, Hiroshi Yoshida is the right answer.

Aditya was presented with Brezza

Amitabh Bachchan also presented Aditya a Brezza car for answering the Rs 1 crore question correctly. Along with this, the team of Maruti Suzuki also congratulated Aditya for becoming a millionaire. Big B also praised Aditya and said that you had prepared well and your answers clearly reflected this experience.

