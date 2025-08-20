Bigg Boss 19 to premiere on August 24: Trailer, theme and what reports say about the house design Bigg Boss 19 is returning with Salman Khan, a democratic twist, and a bold new theme. Here’s the trailer, premiere date, timings and all updates you need.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited season of the popular television show 'Bigg Boss', titled 'Bigg Boss 19', is all set to return with fresh drama, a bold new theme, and an eye-catching house design. For the unversed, superstar Salman Khan will once again host the show, which will premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

For those wondering about its theme, contestants, house design, and more, there’s no need to worry, as the makers of the show recently shared the official trailer and several promos on social media platforms.

Bigg Boss 19 theme: ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ brings a democratic twist

In the Bigg Boss 19 trailer, the new theme was revealed. This year’s theme is titled "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", which introduces a democratic twist to the show. Unlike previous seasons, where Bigg Boss had the ultimate control, this time the power lies with the contestants.

Bigg Boss 19 trailer and format

The official trailer of Bigg Boss 19, which was released on August 7, 2025, shares insights related to the show's theme and its format. In the trailer, Salman can be heard saying, "This is happening for the first time in 18-19 years...This time, in the Bigg Boss house, the drama isn't just going to be crazy, it's going to be democrazy! So, every small and big decision.. will be in the hands of the housemates.."

Bigg Boss 19 house design inspired by parliament?

According to TOI, in this season, the famous Bigg Boss house is designed with a parliament-inspired theme, titled 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'. However, the makers are yet to reveal the first look of the BB house.

Bigg Boss 19 premiere date, OTT and TV timings

It is significant to note that Bigg Boss fans can watch the 19th edition of the show on OTT before its scheduled television time. According to the given details, the show will be telecast from August 24 on the Jio Hotstar platform at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

