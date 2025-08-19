Is Bigg Boss 19 hitting OTT an hour before TV broadcast? Know its theme and probable contestant list TV's famous reality show 'Bigg Boss' is returning with its 19th season. Salman Khan's show will have a grand premiere on Sunday.

New Delhi:

One of India's most-watched reality shows, Bigg Boss, will be returning with its 19th season. Once again, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show with a bang.

Less than a week is left for Bigg Boss 19 to begin and before that the makers have also shared several promos featuring Salman Khan, where he can be seen talking about the new theme of the show. Let's have a look at all the details related to the reality show.

Will Bigg Boss 19 hit OTT before TV?

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 will be aired on OTT before its scheduled TV time. The show will be telecast from August 24 on Jio Cinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Speculations about the names of which celebs can be a part of the BB 19 house are also being made, so let's have a look at the possible contestant list.

Bigg Boss 19 possible contestant list

TV actor Gaurav Khanna's name, who gained fame as Anuj Kapadia in the hit TV show Anupama, is at the top. He was last seen on 'Celebrity MasterChef' and he also won the show. Now there is speculation about his participation in Bigg Boss 19

Content creator Awez Darbar, who has millions of followers on social media, and his alleged girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, are also reportedly participating in the show. Awez is the brother of Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar.

TV actor Ashnoor Kaur, who was praised for 'Patiala Babes', is possibly entering Bigg Boss 19.

Abhishek Bajaj, who has worked in famous TV shows like 'Silsila Pyar Ka' and 'Santoshi Maa', can also be a part of 'Bigg Boss 19'.

'Roadies 14' finalist and 'Splitsvilla 10' winner Basir Ali can also enter the Bigg Boss house this time.

A look at other possible Bigg Boss 19 contestants

Some other celebrities are also expected to join the show. These include the names of singer Shriram Chandra, musician Amal Malik, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, actors Gurcharan Singh, Purav Jha, Sivet Tomar and Shailesh Lodha. Now it remains to see who will be a part of the show. It will be known only on the day of the premiere.

Bigg Boss 19 theme

Bigg Boss season 19 is going to be different. This time, all the responsibility has been given to the contestants themselves. The theme of season 19 is democracy and the government of its people. The makers are calling it 'Gharwaalon ki satta'.

