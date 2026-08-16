'Entering politics was a mistake': What ex-Bengal Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee said in suicide note

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Asish Banerjee, who was found dead this morning, has said in his purported suicide note that it was a mistake for him to enter politics, while he clarified that he was never involved in any kind of corruption and had not taken any money as exchange for a work.

The note, which was recovered by police at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Birbhum's Rampurhat, had a reference about the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA). However, Banerjee clarified that he had never taken a "single penny in exchange for any work".

"I have been associated with politics since my student days. I have never been involved in any kind of corruption," he said. "I became the General Secretary of the Students’ Union at Burdwan University. Even there, I was never involved in any corruption. There have been political disagreements, but they never turned into personal enmity. Although I could never accept all the wrongdoings within the party, I was unable to protest against them."

In the suicide note, he further alleged that several things were done in an attempt to malign and humiliate him, strongly condemning them. Claiming that it was a mistake to enter politics, Banerjee said advised his family members not to join politics and remain engaged in their respective professions.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Former Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee's body was found on Sunday.

He, however, wrote that he would not blame anyone for his death and did not name anyone.

"I had no responsibility in TRDA apart from attending the general meetings. I was not a member of the tender committee. I had no authority to sign or receive cheques. I was also not involved in approving plans or issuing No Objection Certificates. No one ever discussed these matters with me. I strongly condemn everything that was done to malign and humiliate me. Today, I feel that entering politics was a mistake," he said.

Abhishek blames BJP

TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Banerjee's death and said the saffron party must reflect on the consequences of a politics where allegations are amplified.

In a long post on social media, Abhishek said people who participated in this smear campaign should reflect on the human consequences of their words and actions. He also expressed his grief to Banerjee's family members, calling his death a heartbreaking news.

"A lifelong teacher and public servant, Asish Da devoted decades to serving people with honesty, dignity and simplicity. He was a respected figure and a source of pride for Rampurhat and entire Birbhum district," he said.

Banerjee was a veteran TMC politician who represented the Rampurhat assembly constituency from 2001 to 2026. He served as the deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and also as state's school education and agricultural minister.

He also the 2026 assembly elections to BJP's Dhruba Saha in Rampurhat.

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