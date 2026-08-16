Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead at Mumbai residence; probe underway

Mumbai:

A tragic incident has been reported from Mumbai's Navy Nagar area, where an Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two young children were found dead at their residence on Independence Day, August 15. The children were aged two months and three years, said the Mumbai Police on Sunday.

Prima facie, police suspect that the sailor died by suicide by hanging, while the deaths of his wife and children appear to be linked to poisoning. Police have stressed that these are preliminary findings and that the exact circumstances will be established only after the postmortem and further investigation.

Family found dead at Navy Nagar residence

According to Mumbai Police, the incident was reported from Navy Nagar in Colaba after the family was found dead inside their residential quarters. The sailor was found hanging, while his wife and the two children were found dead. Police said the two children were aged two months and three years. The incident came to light after the family members failed to respond to calls, following which the authorities were alerted and the bodies were discovered at the residence.

Police suspect poisoning in deaths of wife and children

Mumbai Police said that, based on the preliminary investigation, the sailor appears to have died by hanging. The police said the preliminary reason for the deaths of the wife and children appears to be poisoning. However, this has not yet been confirmed through postmortem examinations. “Prima facie he has committed suicide by hanging, and the reason of death of the wife and children seems to be poisoning as per prima facie investigation. PM is being done and further investigation is ongoing,” Mumbai Police said in an update. The authorities are now waiting for the postmortem reports, which are expected to provide further information about the cause of death.

Investigation underway

Police have secured the residence and are carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident. Forensic examination of the site is also being conducted as investigators work to establish the sequence of events and determine what happened inside the Navy Nagar residence. The identities of the deceased have not been released in the police update available so far. The Indian Navy has also confirmed that it is extending all possible assistance to the investigation being conducted by the police. “In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police, and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the Navy said.

Postmortem reports awaited

The police said the postmortem examination is being conducted and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses. At this stage, police have described the findings regarding the cause of death of the wife and children as preliminary. Investigators are expected to examine forensic evidence and other material recovered from the residence before reaching conclusions about what led to the deaths.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet disclosed any possible motive behind the incident.

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