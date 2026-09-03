Bigg Boss 20 house first look out; giant snake in garden, octopus chess and mysterious Room No. 20

The Bigg Boss house is back, but this time, it comes with a twist. Ahead of the premiere of Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, the makers have unveiled the first look at the new house. And it is unlike anything seen before. The entire space has been designed around the theme of duality, where things may not always be what they appear to be.

The house brings together reality and fantasy in some rather unusual ways. Familiar objects have been given completely new forms, making every corner of the house a visual surprise.

Giant teapot, octopus and a house full of surprises: Inside Bigg Boss 20 house

One of the most eye-catching elements in the Bigg Boss 20 house is a giant teapot that has been turned into a couch. There is also a huge octopus holding chess pieces in its tentacles. The design seems to bring together two very different ideas, the unpredictability of the sea and the strategy of a chess game.

A hot-air balloon has also been transformed into a cosy seating area. Elsewhere, a tap with flowers growing out of it adds another surreal touch to the house. There is also a giant fake snake coiled on a tree in the garden area.

The colourful interiors give the house a young and playful vibe. But there is also one recurring element that fits perfectly with the world of Bigg Boss. Eyes can be seen across different parts of the house, reminding contestants that nothing really goes unseen.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Inside Bigg Boss 20 house

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Bigg Boss 20 garden area

What is inside Room No. 20?

The biggest mystery, however, is Room No. 20. The makers have kept the details of the room under wraps for now. What exactly lies inside will only be revealed as the season progresses.

Speaking about the vision behind the Season 20 house, Art Director Varsha Jain said, “Designing the Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 house was about creating a world that constantly challenges perception. We wanted to explore the idea of duality by taking objects and symbols that audiences instantly recognise and reimagining them in unexpected ways so that a teapot becomes a couch, an octopus becomes a chess player, and a hot-air balloon becomes a space to gather. Every element has been designed to feel familiar at first, but reveal something unexpected when you look closer. The eyes woven through the house bring it all back to the essence of Bigg Boss the feeling that nothing goes unseen. Ultimately, we wanted the house to feel like stepping into a dreamscape, where reality and imagination coexist and every space offers a new discovery .”

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 premieres on Sunday, September 6. The show will stream exclusively on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors at 10.30 pm.

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