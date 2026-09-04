Is music composer Bhagirath Bhatt entering Bigg Boss 20? He finally addresses the rumours

Bigg Boss 20 is just around the corner, and speculation about the contestant list is growing by the day. The show is set to premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6. Naturally, fans are eager to know which celebrities will enter the house this time.

As the guesswork continues, music composer Bhagirath Bhatt was recently rumoured to be one of the contestants. However, he has now put those rumours to rest.

Bhagirath Bhatt denies participation in Bigg Boss 20

Bhagirath Bhatt took to Instagram and clarified that he will not be participating in the upcoming season. He issued an official statement, which can be read: "For the past few days, I have been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I’m entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity, but I want to make it clear. I am not going to Bigg Boss 20. Honestly, I don’t think I am made for a show like that. I’m not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I am a believer in calm music; peaceful music has always been my inspiration. Once again, thank you all for your endless love and blessings."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAGIRATH BHATT)Bhagirath Bhatt's official statement

Giant teapot, octopus and a house full of surprises: Inside Bigg Boss 20 house

The Bigg Boss 20 house comes with plenty of unusual elements that are sure to catch attention. One of the most striking features is a giant teapot that has been turned into a couch. There is also a massive octopus holding chess pieces in its tentacles. The quirky design brings together the unpredictability of the sea with the strategy and planning associated with chess.

A hot-air balloon has also found a new purpose inside the house. It has been converted into a cosy seating space for the contestants. Adding to the unusual decor is a tap with flowers growing out of it. The garden area has its own surprise too, with a giant fake snake wrapped around a tree.

The interiors are bright and colourful, giving the house a fun and youthful feel. But amid all the playful decor, one familiar Bigg Boss element remains impossible to miss. Eyes appear across different sections of the house, serving as a reminder to the contestants that they are constantly being watched.

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