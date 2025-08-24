Who is Nagma Mirajkar? Content creator with 7.8M Instagram fans enters Bigg Boss 19

Nagma Mirajkar is a popular digital creator known for her standout content in beauty, lifestyle, fashion, and travel. She commands a strong presence online, particularly on Instagram, where she has over 7 million followers.
Nagma initially gained fame on TikTok, amassing a massive fan base before the app's ban in India in 2020. After that, she successfully transitioned to Instagram and YouTube, continuing to grow her audience through engaging posts and videos.
Nagma Mirajkar: Academic Credentials and Early Career
She holds advanced academic qualifications, including a postgraduate degree in commerce (M.Com), an MBA, and a PGDBM. Before making it big as an influencer, Nagma worked as a business developer in the corporate sector.
