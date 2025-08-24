Bigg Boss hosts over the years: Season 1 to 19 in one glance Bigg Boss has seen many hosts, from Arshad Warsi and Shilpa Shetty to Salman Khan. Here’s the complete list of hosts from season 1 to 19.

The much-talked-about reality show Bigg Boss 19 is starting today, August 24. Salman Khan will also host this new season, just like the past several years. But do you know that this show, which started in the year 2000, has had a total of seven hosts so far?

However, among all these hosts, Salman got a lot of love from the audience. Let's have a look at the celebs who have hosted Bigg Boss so far.

Bigg Boss hosts from season 1 to 19

Season 1: Arshad Warsi

Jolly LLB actor Arshad Warsi was the first-ever host of Bigg Boss. The first season started in the year 2006 and the reality show scripted history since then. Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy lifted the first Bigg Boss trophy.

Season 2: Shilpa Shetty (with Amitabh Bachchan later)

Bigg Boss Season 2 was hosted by Bollywood's famous actress Shilpa Shetty. This show got a lot of popularity. The audience liked the actress's funny and sarcastic style of hosting. However, in the middle of the show, she had to leave due to ill health.

Season 3: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Bigg Boss Season 2 because Shilpa Shetty had to leave it midway. At that time, the actor had made a place in the hearts of the people through the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Big B also did a great job in Bigg Boss Season 3.

Season 4 onwards: Salman Khan takes charge

Salman Khan joined Bigg Boss from season 4 and the actor was everything the show required. The show has had five hosts apart from Salman Khan so far, but the one the audience liked the most was Salman Khan. The actor has been hosting the Bigg Boss show continuously since season four and has been associated with it ever since.

Season 5: Salman Khan with Sanjay Dutt

Salman Khan was the host of 'Bigg Boss' season five, but Sanjay Dutt also joined him as a host. The duo was loved by the audience.

Season 8: Farah Khan joins in

Director-choreographer Farah Khan joined the show midway as a host in Bigg Boss season 8. The reason was that Salman Khan had to take a break due to shooting for the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Farah Khan's style was also liked by the audience.

Bigg Boss OTT & Guest Host: Karan Johar

Karan Johar not only hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 1 but has also hosted the Bigg Boss TV season in two episodes in the absence of Salman and Farah.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan with co-hosts?

A big change regarding 'Bigg Boss 19' is also being heard that this time, Salman Khan will not host the show alone. Reportedly, apart from Salman Khan, two more hosts have also been signed. There is talk of Karan Johar and Farah Khan hosting 'Bigg Boss 19' along with Salman. At the same time, this time the timing of the show is also long. This time it will run for 5 months instead of 3. However, it has not been officially announced by the makers yet.

