Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Shocking eviction today! Pratik Sehajpal breaks down as Simba Nagpal leaves

The competition in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is getting more serious day by day. In today's episode, the Top 5 contestants including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have a chance to save one contestant each. The house witnessed the first eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom six contestants among Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. Pratik Sehajpal was seen getting emotional as he chose Neha over Simba. The whole house broke down into tears as they bid adieu to Simba.