  5. Bigg Boss 15 HIGHLIGHTS: Shocking eviction today! Pratik Sehajpal breaks down as Simba Nagpal leaves

In today's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Top 5 contestants including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat gets a chance to save one contestant each. The house witnessed the first eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom six contestants Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2021 23:18 IST
The competition in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 15' is getting more serious day by day. In today's episode, the Top 5 contestants including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have a chance to save one contestant each. The house witnessed the first eviction of Simba Nagpal from the bottom six contestants among Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. Pratik Sehajpal was seen getting emotional as he chose Neha over Simba. The whole house broke down into tears as they bid adieu to Simba.  

 

 

 

  • Nov 24, 2021 11:04 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    The housemates play a champi game

    As a part of a game, Neha Bhasin, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin will be giving a head massage to Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat. They have to enact certain emotions while giving them champi. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Vishal tells Rajiv to not trust Pratik, Nishant and Jay

    Vishal Kotian tells Rajiv to not trust Pratik, Nishant and Jay. They tell him that he should be very careful as they are the ones who would let him go out of the house. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:55 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan seen getting possessive for Tejasswi

    Karan Kundrra can be seen getting possessive for Tejasswi. He says that he would bash people around her if she kept him waiting. He asks her where was she. To which she says that she was in the bathroom and when she came out, she started talking to Nishant. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik gives a teary goodbye to Simba Nagpal

    Pratik Sehajpal breaks down when he says that he will be saving Neha Bhasin and Simba Nagpal will have to make an exit. Housemates can be seen getting emotional as Simba's journey ends in the Big Boss house. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan Kundrra saves Umar

    Karan gives a heartfelt speech while saving Umar Riaz. He says that Umar's journey has been beautiful because of which his own journey has been beautiful. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Tejasswi saves Vishal Kotian

    Tejasswi saves Vishal Kotian and she says that he is his friend. She also says that Vishal has given contributions to the show. Sometimes in a good way and sometimes in a very bad. Later, the duo hug each other and sing a song. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita saves Rajiv Kotian

    Shamita saves Rajiv Kotian. She says that he is the life of this house and she won't let him go. Pratik and Nishant can be seen talking where Nishant tells him that Shamita had to decide between Rajiv and Neha. Pratik says that Rajiv is his brother and she will obviously choose him. Karan, Shamita talk about the same where they say that Pratik would save Neha.

    Meanwhile, Pratik breaks down.

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita to decide between Rajiv and Neha

    Shamita is at crossroads to decide between Rajiv and Neha. Pratik says that Neha is his priority but Simba is his good friend. Shamita tells Pratik to save Neha and she will save Rajiv. On the other side, Karan and Tejasswi can be seen discussing that Shamita can save both her best friend and her brother by talking to Pratik. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:29 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nishant Bhat saves Jay Bhanushali

     In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saves Jay over Simba. Nishant always called Jay his good friend but during the VIP task he chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. That raised questions about what kind of bond he shared with Jay. Nishant reiterated that he doesn't need to prove himself verbally and that time itself will speak for him.

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:23 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Elimination round begins

    In the crucial round of nominations,  the top 5 contestants have the power to save one contestant each from the bottom six. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have the power to save one among Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:22 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Nishant tells Pratik to calm down

    After a major fight broke out between Umar and Pratik. Nishant tells Pratik to be quiet during the fights. On the other side, Tejasswi remarks that Nishant is unpredictable and he can show his support to anyone. 

  • Nov 24, 2021 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Pratik Sehajpal-Umar Riaz at loogerheads

