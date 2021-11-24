Bigg Boss 15 eviction: Simba Nagpal trends as Pratik Sehajpal chooses Neha Bhasin over him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMBA NAGPAL Simba Nagpal

Highlights Simba Nagpal was evicted from Bigg Boss 15 after he spent over 50 days in the show

During elimination, Pratik Sehajpal decided to save Neha Bhasin over Simba

The other 'bottom six' contestants were, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali

Simba Nagpal was evicted from Bigg Boss 15. The actor who survived for over 50 days inside the Bigg Boss house was hailed for his calm and chivalrous personality in the house. During the eviction task, Pratik Sehajpal had two options. He could either save Neha or Simba. Going with his bond with Neha from Bigg Boss OTT, he chose to save her and as a result, Simba was evicted. During the episode, Simba was seen talking to his fellow contestants that he was expecting this.

Soon after his eviction, to express their love for the actor, his fans trended 'OUR PRIDE SIMBA' on Twitter. Simba's heartbroken fans also shared special moments of him from Bigg Boss 15 and how his eviction affected the remaining contestants on the show. Sample some of these tweets:

The 'bottom six' contestants are Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz. Simba Nagpal had become the VIP member just recently after edging out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay over Simba. Nishant always called Jay his good friend but during the VIP task he chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. That raised questions about what kind of bond he shared with Jay. Nishant reiterated that he doesn't need to prove himself verbally and that time itself will speak for him.

Some of the other contestants, though, had pointed out that he was not contributing much to the show and he was targeted by Afsana Khan for breaking the rules of the house and pushing Umar Riaz into the pool. Recent episodes also saw Simba choosing Nishant Bhat over Karan Kundrra and disqualifying the latter for cheating in the game.