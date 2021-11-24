Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat saves Jay Bhanushali over Simba Nagpal during elimination round

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their audience to the fullest and supply them with unlimited dose of fun, drama and thrill. As a part of new task, the 'Top 5' contestants including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat have a chance to save one contestant each, and the remaining contestants will be evicted from the house. The bottom six contestants are Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and Umar Riaz.

In the earlier episode, Shamita Shetty was seen saving Rajiv Adatia from elimination. Now in the upcoming episode we will witness Nishant Bhat saving Jay Bhanushali from elimination. In the crucial round of nominations, Nishant saved Jay over Simba. Simba Nagpal's name doing the rounds for being the first to exit the house. Nishant always called Jay his good friend but during the VIP task he chose Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal. That raised questions about what kind of bond he shared with Jay. Nishant reiterated that he doesn't need to prove himself verbally and that time itself will speak for him.

On the other hand, Nishant also faced the wrath and was blamed for several things and was hailed for his gamechanging move. Now after saving Jay from elimination he has tried to prove his friendship with him.

Meanwhile, the show will also see the entry of three wild card entries. They are Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, who earned his spurs in 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

