Beyhadh 2 Promo: Jennifer Winget as furious Maya reveals launch date of the show

Maya aka Jennifer Winget will return with her tale of revenge on television on December 2. Have you seen the new promo yet?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 7:00 IST
The launch date of Jennifer Winget's much-awaited thriller show Beyhadh 2 has finally been revealed by the makers through a promo that was shared by the channel on social media. The show which left various mouths open for its unique plot will now return with its second season which will premiere on December 2 and will air on your television screens from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The actress who will be seen playing the role of a psychopathic girl named Maya will have Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang playing the male leads opposite her this time. 

The new promo of the show shows Maya sitting inside her car on a rainy evening talking to the idol of Krishna about 'Mahabharat.' The video was shared the official handle of the channel with a caption that read, “A new Mahabharat will commence when the ones who wronged her will have to face her righteous fury. Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2, starting 2nd December, Mon-Fri at 9 PM.” Have a look at the same here:

Previously, in an interview, Jennifer opened up about the show and character and said,  "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative." 

A lot of promos and posters have been shared by the actress herself on her Instagram handle which left her fans on the edge. Check them out:

#Repost @sonytvofficial with @get_repost ・・・ Will Maya's hatred overarch all boundaries ever set? Watch #MayaAgain in #Beyhadh2 only on Sony. #ComingSoon @jenniferwinget1

The first season of the show Beyhadh which ran for 273 episodes left her fans enthralled so much that the makers were forced to shift the off-air date of the show on their requests. Maya Mehrotra's character who was after Arjun aka Kushal Tandon was loved and appreciated by all. Even though it did not garner much TRPs, it managed to win million hearts.

